Breaking: IG dissolves FSARS

Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate disbandment of the Federal SARS.

Making the announcement in Abuja on Monday at his inaugural conference with Commissioners of Police and other senior officers, he said that SARS will now work under the direct supervision of the Commissioners of Police in all the states of the federation.

The now retired Ibrahim Idris had established the IGP Special Investigation Panel and IGP Special Tactical Squad and centralised the operations of SARS into Federal SARS.