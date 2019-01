By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Thursday arrived Washington DC with the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Atiku who disclosed this via his official tweeter handle, was seen in a picture taking a handshake with Saraki

Recall that his critics have told Nigerians that he would never visit US because of alleged corruption allegation against him.

Details later: