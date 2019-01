By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Mohammed Adamu has taken over as the new Inspector General of Police, IGP.

The former IGP, Ibrahim Idris took his successor, Adamu to President Muhammadu Buhari who decorated in his new rank at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adamu who is from Nassarawa State thanked President Buhari for finding him worthy of the position and promised to be professional in the discharge of his duties.

Details later