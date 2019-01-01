Be decisive, vote out oppressive govt – Delta monarch

By Onozure Dania

HRM Godspower Oporomo, Taraeza I, Pere of Kerebiri-Mein, Delta State has called on his subjects to be decisive in the forthcoming elections and vote out oppressive government that does not mean well for the kingdom.

Monarch restates commitment to N-Delta struggle

The monarch said the kingdom would speak through its votes, urging the people of the kingdom to unite and kick against authorities that want to subjugate them.

He stated this during end of year/thanksgiving ceremony at his palace playground in Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area of The state, calling on his subjects to be firm with their voting rights and kick out government with unfriendly, lopsided and parochial policies.

Oporomo explained that since he ascended the throne three years ago, the struggle for the recognition of the kingdom had been ongoing, affirming that Kerebiri-Mein has been a conquered kingdom and maintained a unique historical background from Ogobiri in Bayelsa State.

He thanked God for the peace enjoyed by the 10 communities under his domain and called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to take advantage of the scenario and expedite action on the ongoing construction of the Bomadi High Tension tower project.

Oporomo lamented that the pace of work on the project was low, urging the governor to complete the project before the general election.

He also called on the government at the state and federal levels to save the lives of the Kpakiama people from coastal erosion that had eroded 45 percent of the community shoreline, by awarding and executing shoreline protection projects.