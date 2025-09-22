International day of peace : Delta govt, monarchs, harp on peace in Warri

By Jimitota Onoyume

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has again harped on the values of peace in Warri for development to thrive.

Speaking yesterday ( Sunday ) at an event at the Government House Annex, Warri , to mark this year’s International Day of Peace with the theme ” Act now for a peaceful world “, the governor who was represented by the Chief of Staff Government House , Hon Prince Henry Joe, said his administration will continue to promote sustainable peace in the area and across the state.

“For us in Delta diversity is our strength . My administration insist that every project under the MORE agenda must be anchored on peace . The purpose of this international day of peace is all about promotion of peace and that is what we are doing here today. We constantly advocate that peace is possible “,he said.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the governor on Peace building and conflict resolution , Chief Edwin Uzor , enjoined Deltans to shun hate speech and reject violence.

He said they should continue to explore the weapon of dialogue to resolve differences.

“As we mark the 2025 international day of peace, I call on Deltans to reject violence in all forms . We should shun hate speech and intolerance . We should choose dialogue , reconciliation and unity. In conclusion let us remember that peace is not a distant aspirations but a daily responsibility.”, he said.

“Let us commit to dialogue over division , reconciliation over resentment and unity over conflict . Together under the MORE Agenda we can build a Delta state that is secure ,inclusive and prosperous for today and for generations to come”, he added.

The Ovie of Uvwie , His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Sideso who spoke through the president General Uvwie kingdom, High Chief Abovin Erite , Chief John Edgar Eranvor who represented the monarch of Okere Urhobo kingdom and the Chairman of the occasion Chief Iduh Amadhe also spoke on the gains of a peaceful atmosphere,.urging all to key into peace in Warri .

The Pere of Akugbene-mein Kingdom, Bomadi Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty, Pere Stanley Luke, Kalanama VIII and the Chairman Warri South local government area Hon. Agbateyiniro Weyinmi, emphasized on the gains of peace in their separate speeches.

Lectures were delivered to drum the needs of a peaceful Warri at the event.