Be Christ-like, resist election fraud, Clergy warns

Ven. Wisdom Efighotu, Clergy of St. Simon’s Anglican Church, Rivers, has charged Christians to be Christ-like and resist election fraud as the nation is set for the 2019 general election.

Efighotu gave the charge during the New Year day thanksgiving service of the church on Wednesday in Ikuru town, Rivers.

He urged Christians to endeavour to practice the dictates of the Holy Bible, adding that it was key to a better society.

The clergy said that until Christians began to anchor their life’s engagements on God’s word, Christianity would continue to record low spiritual impact.

Efighotu also advised Christians against allowing themselves to be associated with any form of unwholesome money gratification by gullible politicians and power seekers with the intent to ruin the essence of the nation’s democracy.

The clergy urged Christians to remain steadfast in their pursuit for righteousness to attract God’s blessings.

“In a couple of weeks, we shall be at the polls, if we profess to be true Christians in church, let that Christ-like attitude rule us even at our various voting centres.

“Don’t be carried away by any form of money gratification by politicians whose intent is to rig the elections, remember that whatever decision made during the elections is binding on us for the next four years; that’s why we should guide our votes diligently,” he said.

In another development, Chief Davies Ikanya, the Candidate for Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that he would continue to propagate peace ahead of the general elections.

He said that as part of his consistent efforts to ensure peaceful elections, he invited all APC ward chairmen from his constituency for a friendly meeting to mark the beginning of a new year and to remind them that all hands must be on deck.

Ikanya said that the essence of the meeting was to brainstorm with them, chart new way forward and to reemphasise peaceful but robust campaigns and election in the area.

Responding on behalf of the group, Mr Gogo Ataebirien, Chairman for Ward 5, thanked Ikanya for a warm reception and promised their readiness to galvanize grassroots support for the party. (NAN)