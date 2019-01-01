Bayelsa dep gov lauds military contributions to national unity

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— BAYELSA State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (retd), has said the military, as an institution, has contributed more than any other single organ towards the unity of the country.

According to him, it was the gallantry and bravery of members of the Armed Forces in fighting for Nigeria that sustained the country, pointing out that their loyalty to the fatherland has been total and indubitable.

He spoke at Army Barracks, Elele, Rivers State as part of activities to mark this year’s West African Social Activities, WASA, programme of 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, a platform where families of officers and soldiers socialise.

He reiterated the need to adequately provide the necessary equipment for members of the Armed Forces to enable them effectively carry out their statutory responsibility of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

He also commended the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army based in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, stressing that the state government will continue to partner the Army to ensure that the existing peace in the state was sustained.

Also speaking, General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Maj. Gen. Jamil Sarham, represented by Brig. Gen. Najaja, congratulated the 16 Brigade, Yenagoa for staging a colourful ceremony for the WASA.