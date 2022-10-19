By Emem Idio

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, yesterday, flagged off the 2022 Operation Still Waters Exercise with a call on stakeholders in the security subsector to improve on the prevailing synergy among the various security agencies in Niger Delta.

Performing the ceremony at the 16 Brigade Army Forward Operational Base, Otuokpoti in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, he stressed that the peculiar security challenges of the region could be better addressed through a more cordial military-civil relationship.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, highlighted the challenges to include pipeline vandalism, illegal oil refining, kidnapping, cultism and youth restiveness.

He, however, acknowledged that the deployment of military forces and other security agencies have helped to stem the tide of criminal activities in the region.

Governor Diri insisted that more sacrifices and synergy are required from all stakeholders to maintain the peace, especially as the Yuletide and general elections get closer by the day.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Deputy Governor’s Office, Mr Doubara Atasi, said the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment towards supporting security agencies and called for collective effort in the fight against crude oil theft.

His words: “Since the assumption of office as the Governor of Bayelsa State, I have given priority attention to security of lives and property of our people as this is the essence of good governance and secured peaceful development.

“I, therefore, appreciate and recognise the enormous commitment and sacrifices of all gallant security forces in the state in improving security and peace for Bayelsans.

“The peculiar security challenges within the Niger Delta Region is common knowledge especially with respect to oil pipeline vandalism, illegal oil refining, kidnapping, cultism and youth restiveness.

“These challenges have led to the deployment of military forces and other security agencies to stem the tide of crimes in the region. There is no doubt that a lot have been achieved in terms of peace and security in the state as a result of the operations of the Nigerian Army and the other security forces.

Also speaking, Commander, 16 Brigade Nigerian Army, Yenagoa, Brig.Gen. SY Yakasai, assured that the Nigerian Army has been repositioned to deal decisively with anyone including military personnel found culpable in oil theft and other criminal activities.

He said: “The Nigerian Army has no place for any criminal. Anybody in Nigerian Army or any of the armed forces that is found wanting, as far as this operation is concerned, will be dealt with ruthlessly.

“But I want to assure you that the level of discipline in the Nigerian Army today is unparalleled and I don’t think any of our personnel will allow himself to be involved in such (oil theft).”