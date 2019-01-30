Auto crashes: Commercial drivers must undergo re-certification — FRSC boss

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—WORRIED by the increase in road crashes, Corps Marshal/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, yesterday, insisted that commercial drivers must undergo re-certification exercise to prevent increasing rate of accidents across the country.

Oyeyemi said this at a one-day Workshop on Promoting Road Safety in a Smart City through continuous Driver Education, organised by Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, in conjunction with Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI in Ikeja.

He said: “Once the driver’s license of any commercial driver expired, he must be made to go for re-certification at a driver’s institute before getting his license renewed.

“It is the collective responsibility that driving schools live up to expectation. Reckless drivers must be taken to the Lagos State Drivers Institute, LASDRI for retraining at a cost to serve as deterrent to others.”

Earlier, Commissioner for Transportation, Ladi Lawanson, explained that the workshop was an additional strategic designed towards achieving the goal of the UN Decade of Action which, in its second pillar of action, recommended aggressive public enlightenment, training and re-training of all categories of road users towards engendering safer roads for all.

Also, President, LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, lamented that dangerous driving posed serious risk to road users and contributed significantly to road crashes in the State.

Ruwase, who was represented by Mrs Olu Maduka called for continuous training of drivers in order to reduce carnage on Lagos roads.