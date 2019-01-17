Atiku can get Nigeria working again – PDP chieftain

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH – CHIEFTAIN of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Mr Okpako Umukoro, has expressed optimism that Presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would get Nigeria working again if elected in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking at a unit meeting of the party in Iyede Ward 2 held at Okpaigie-Iyede, Umukoro, who is the Delta State Director of Atiku/Obi Vanguard Nigeria, described Atiku and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as men of exceptional personalities and character, saying “We are lucky to have them on this rescue mission. Nigeria needs their services now; that is why we must all rise up to vote for them”.

Umukoro who used the occasion to to sign 15 youths of the community to learn any vocation of their choice, assured that they will be empowered to establish their own once they finish learning the trade.

In his remark, Chairman of the Unit, Mr Otebase Oghenerobor noted that Okowa excelled as governor of Delta State in the last three and half years , noting that Iyede kingdom benefited immensely from his first term.