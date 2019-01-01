Breaking News
Translate

ANLCA crisis deepens, as Emenike’s faction elects new Western zone exco

On 11:59 pmIn Maritime Report, News by Idowu BankoleComments

By Godfrey Bivbere

AS the crisis rocking the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, deeps with the alleged sack of the Western zone and chapter officials by the Tony Nwabudike’s faction, the Emenike Nwokeoji’s faction last week conducted elections for the same offices in the zone.
SEMINAR – A cross section of participants at the Nigerian Shippers Council-sponsored seminar, in collaboration with ANLCA in Lagos

Recall that the Nwokeoji’s faction weeks back announced the sacking of the Tony Nwabunike as National President.

A statement made available to  Vanguard Maritime Report  by National Publicity Secretary of Nwokeoji’s faction, Adumaza Joe Sanni, noted that elections into the five chapters (Apapa, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, KLT, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Port & Terminal Multi-purpose    Limited, PTML and Seme Border) was conducted as their tenure is expected to expire next month.

READ ALSO: Kwara APC judgment just another bump on our way to dismantling Saraki political dynasty – Lai Mohammed

Sanni noted that the elections was conducted by the reconstituted Association Electoral Commission, ASECO, led by Chief Obi Chima, with Secretary as Asiwaju Bolade Oladipo and five other members, was inaugurated the previous day by the Board of Trustees (BOT) led by Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha, in the office of the Vice Chairman- Chief Dennis Okafor (since the National Secretariat/Board Room was under lock and Key) with Secretary of the BOT – Prince Taiye Oyeniyi, Sir Ernest Elochukwu (Former National President) and Dayo Azeez (Former Vice President) in attendance.

ASECO adopted the option A4 (which involves the voters queuing behind their preferred candidates and counted) to conduct the elections, chapter by chapter.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.