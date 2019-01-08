Amosun absent as Ogun APC flags off campaign

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—GOVERNOR Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State was, yesterday, conspicuously absent at the official flag off ceremony of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Dapo Abiodun at Atan, administrative headquarters of Ijebu -North-East Local Government Area of the state.

It will be recalled that 24 hours prior the flag off, Governor Amosun had visited President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Villa, in company of his favoured governorship candidate, Mr. Adekunle Akinlade.

The governor had also vowed not to support the APC governorship candidate in the state to protest the loss of his favoured candidates, including Akinlade at the APC primaries.

Addressing the party faithful at the flag off, Abiodun said his administration is desirous of implementing all programmes as contained in his policy documents, if elected into office.

His words: “By returning power to local government chairmen to operate unfettered, council bosses will no longer have to go to Abeokuta to beg for funds to run their administration.

“They will be like mayors, like what we have in the advanced countries. By so doing, they will have time to deliver good programmes for the people of their immediate communities.

“Also, there will be prompt payment of salaries of teachers and civil servants in the state, without delay.

“Don’t be confused, but ensure you cast your votes for as your next governor of Ogun State. You should know where you are coming from and know where you are going.”

Former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Kaka, appealed to the people of Ijebu North-East to be wary of candidates they are going to vote for, in the forthcoming general elections.

Kaka said: “Except those who are blind would not be able to differentiate what is good from bad.

“You are to follow a right path by casting your votes for a good candidate like Dapo Abiodun as your next governor of Ogun State.

“He and his running mate, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, enjoy strong support from the Federal, State and local government levels”, said Kaka.

In the same vein, about 50 traditional rulers, under the aegis of Council of Baales drawn from various communities and villages within the local government area have thrown their weight behind Abiodun.

Spokesperson of the Council of Baales, High Chief Durojaiye Olugbode, said Abiodun redeemed his pledge when their respective communities were in total darkness and provided six transformers that have restored electricity.

Notable personalities in attendance included Olorogun Sunny Kuku, Chief Olu Okuboyejo, Sen Dipo Odujinrin, Sen Gbenga Obadara, Dr Femi Majekodunmi, Chief (Mrs) Lola Oduwole, Maj. Richard Ajayi (retd), among others.