Amnesty programme: APC appraises achievements, commends Dokubo

Ahead of the 2019 General Elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday appraised the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The ruling party said the programme under the leadership of Prof. Charles Dokubo, the coordinator of the programme, had been positively transformed.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Murphy Ganagana, Special Assistant (Media) to Dokubo and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Ganagana said that the party leadership had noted the active participation of the Niger Delta people in matters of national concern as a result of the coordinator’s untiring efforts at sustaining the prevailing peace and stability in the region.

He said the APC, which communicated this position in a letter of commendation signed by the party’s National Secretary Maimala Buni, also applauded the coordinator’s efforts at ensuring development in the oil-rich region.

“The positive transformation of the Presidential Amnesty Programme is in line with the Change Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“The party commends your efforts to bring development to the all-important Niger Delta region and ensure that it actively participates in matters of national concern, irrespective of political affiliations.

“Under your watch, the Presidential Amnesty Programme has been positively transformed and has ensured stability in the Niger Delta region.

“We urge you not to relent, but continue to explore all means and avenues to ensure the success of the Programme and its developmental initiatives for the region,’’ the statement quoted the APC as saying.

The party further assured Dokubo of its cooperation, commitment and support towards sustaining peace in the Niger Delta. (NAN)