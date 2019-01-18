Amaechi behind plot to destroy CJN, says Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said that the Minister of Transportation was behind the plot to destroy the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onoghen.

Addressing thousands of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, supporters during the PDP State Campaign Rally at Eleme, yesterday, Governor Wike said that the Minister of Transportation made the confession at a meeting with an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Abuja.

He said: “At that meeting in Abuja last Monday, he confessed that he was the person behind the illegal crisis facing the CJN. He bragged that he will destroy the CJN the way he brought former President Goodluck Jonathan down.

“He wants to destroy the nation’s judiciary. This particular evil will finally consume Amaechi.”

The governor wondered why Amaechi would say that PDP was a party of thieves when he was Speaker for eight years under the PDP and eight years as governor under the PDP.

Reacting to Wike’s accusation, an APC Chieftain, Prince Tonye Princewill, said “People have learnt to disregard what Wike says and this gibberish is no exception.

“Many of us can remember when he called a press conference over missing money in Ikeja, Lagos and his ultimatum to the Federal Government. The man is not worthy of a considered response. Good luck to anyone who takes him seriously.”