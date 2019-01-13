How are you doing so far with your goals for the year?

By now you must have chosen some of your goals if not al. You may have possibly given a time frame for achieving those goals, so you are set on track to going out there and making it happen.

For some people it may appear that the tasks ahead is exciting, for others it may appear daunting, all the same you are on track to moving to your next level. Many times I have seen people have big dreams, these dreams do become the goals of the future, but sadly before long ideas become derailed and thoughts plus dreams go wandering off. This happens early when the goals are so many and all over the place. This is not to say you cannot be an ambitious person, it just means that there is a dear need to synchronize your goals and align them so that you face a common goal that benefits you all round. This is neither a hard or an easy task, It just requires you to be aware of your reality whether personally or professionally.

This is the goal setting season so I have a few strategies to aid aligning your goals.

How to Align your Goals

Let’s look at the easy task of aligning your goals to make the best of 2019. Choose

Did you start the year with many goals or just a few?

At this point it does not matter, I suggest, think very well and choose all the goals that make sense to you that you would like to achieve this year. The onus is on you to have the right objectives in mind you will then choose your goals very well. Then sort your goals out that relate to similar causes and run with it.

If your goal for instance is to achieve a second degree, or pursue a PHD or retrain yourself in a selected field the main goal should be personal development.

Under this, you will create sub goals as to how you want to develop yourself personally i.e.

I. Register for a Masters Degree with no holding back

II. Concentrate in the area of a particular course International Management

III. Choose the academic institution

IV. Determine duration of course

V. Pursue studies

This list can be endless but it begins the journey of aligning your goals.

Focus

Consider the goals you have made, be enthusiastic about these goals and remain focused. Along the way new things will come as technology will introduce new interventions, chances are you may become derailed.

It is not a problem when you increase your goals but try to remain focused on the existing ones. I have seen some people lose focus for just a minute and eventually get side tracked into something they did not plan for that ultimately dissociated them from the real purpose.

Monitor

This is the jet age, there really is hardly anything that has not been tried or tested by someone before. The real task is following your goals and tweaking them to suit your purpose or accomplish your desire. You may well be on track or off track but to make that task easier you should endeavor to have an accountability partner. This person can be a well-respected individual in society that you admire and know. It can be one you consider as a mentor or a coach. These people will assist you in achieving your goals faster as they will help monitor your progress. With this you can keep track and know you are closer to your desired goal or you are going off track.

Appraise

We have spoken about dissecting your goals and making them smaller, it is at this point as you accomplish these goals, appraise and reward yourself by ticking them off. It is a great achievement to cross the finish line, that is accomplish little goals one step at a time. It is not just when you have crossed the major ones that you appraise your achievement. The least you can do is acknowledge when you have successfully completed something regardless of how small that task was. Open a gratitude diary today and see how far it takes you.

It is still early in the year, it is very essential you stay motivated, challenged and determined to make this year great. I will be introducing our 4 P’s monthly challenge very soon.

