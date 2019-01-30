Ajunwa, Ganduje hail Bunubunu Award

Nigeria’s First individual Olympic gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa-Opara (MON) and wife of Kano State Governor, Dr (Mrs.) Hafsat Ganduje have applauded efforts of Bunubunu Culture and Sporting Company Limited in boosting Sports and Culture development in the country.

Bunubunu Culture and Sporting Company are managers of several Nigerian and foreign athletes beside being top promoters of Nigerian culture locally and internationally.

Ajunwa-Opara and Hafsat Ganduje, who are among prominent Nigerians to be honoured this weekend, said such appreciation of past and present sportsmen and women are bound to boost the present generation.

“I’m highly impressed with the steady motivation being given past and present stars by Bunubunu. I want to implore other corporate groups to emulate such encouragement from Bunubunu. I feel honoured,” said the ex Nigerian international star.

Ganduje, who looks forward to the awards ceremony at the award ceremony at the Cubana Hotels, Lagos, Saturday said she is inspired by the recognition from Bunubunu Culture and Sports, pledging to do more towards cultural upliftment in Kano State and Nigeria at large.

Ajunwa, Ganduje, Chief Ndubuisi Nzenweofor, Solomon Dalung, and Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah are among those to be honoured at the excellence in culture and sports awards.