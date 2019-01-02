2baba, Adekunle Gold, Bovi, Laolu Gbenjo band thrill Vanguard’s guests today

By Saheed Abisola

All is set for the annual Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards scheduled for today at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

The epoch-making event organised to honour elites from all sectors, promises to be one night of glitz, glamour and excitement in recognition of excellence service to the people.

Away from the razzmatazz expected on a full scale, there will be mind-blowing musical performances from afro-pop superstar, Tuface Idibia, Adekunle Gold, Pleasant Sounds Live Band and comical interlude from one of Nigeria’s finest humour merchants, Bovi.

With the class of entertainers scheduled to thrill guests, this year’s edition will be like never before.

Kicking off the night with stellar renditions of popular songs is ‘Pleasant Sounds Band’, a seasoned live music band which has been in existence since 2008, with both local and international recognition.

“Priding on our versatility, experience and musical prowess, our music is aimed at putting dancing shoes to every feet, smiles unto every lip and joy to every heart that perceives and hears the sound of our music. So expect good music”, said Olaolu Gbenjo, leader of the band.

As host for the night, stand-up comedian/actor, Bovi, would not crack up the ribs of guests who may come to the event depressed. With a wealth of experience to his credit, Bovi promises to hold guests to ransom with hilarious jokes to make the ambience thunder with uncontrollable laughter. The crop of guests gracing the occasion is a fertile ground for the humour merchant to display his comic dexterity, giving them value for their time.

Hip-hop superstar, Tuface Idibia, who visited Vanguard’s corporate office in Lagos on Tuesday, promised to shut down Eko Convention Centre with a night of crazy fun and good music from his wealthy music repertoire.

After a successful musical outing in 2018, 2Baba, as he is fondly called, is expected to get the audience singing along with him, word for word, his popular hit songs.

Touted as King Sunny Ade’s protégé, Adekunle Gold, who held his annual concert, ‘Adekunle Gold Live’ for three days in 2018, at Terra Kulture, guests are assured to go home musically satisfied as he is ready to make history at the occasion.