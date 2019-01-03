2019 poll: Obasanjo hosts ADP presidential candidate

By Daud Olatunji

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of Action Democratic Party, ADP, Yabagi Sani, yesterday, met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed-doors, noting that Nigeria’s political power is in the hands of “those who lack knowledge on how to use it.”

Sani spoke with newsmen shortly after he met with Obasanjo at his residence inside Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, Oke-Mosan, and Abeokuta.

He noted that Nigeria requires an informed leadership that would take the country to the promise land.

The ADP candidate said Obasanjo, during the meeting, expressed confidence in his (Sani’s) capacity to be Nigeria’s President.

His words: “The economy of this country is at the lowest ebb you can ever think of. This is a country whose GDP was about $570 billion just about two or three years ago, growing at five percent rate or more and for the economy to go down to 1.5 percent growth rate; with all the potentials of this country, it is not our lot.

“God does not want us to suffer hunger, deprivation, killing, lack of capacity in governance, lack of direction. The President cannot keep his own house in order. It is a shame. We are a laughing stock in the international community.

“This is not the promise of this nation. This is not what we have. We have something better.

“And that is why people like us have stepped forward to be given the opportunity to give this country the leadership it requires, the informed leadership.

“A situation whereby you have power but you don’t have the knowledge, it is crisis. That is what we are in.”