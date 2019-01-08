2019: INEC registers 914,501 voters in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA- THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says that 914,501 voters have been registered in Bayelsa State for the 2019 elections.

This, Vanguard recalled, is about 250,753 more than the registered voters for that of 2015 polls.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe disclosed this Tuesday in Yenagoa while speaking on the preparedness of the commission for the forthcoming polls in the state.

He said the commission received 295,318 Permanent Voters Cards and has so far distributed 108,520 PVCs with a total of 186,798 PVCs yet to be collected.

His words, “in Bayelsa, we have registered 914,501 registered voters in the state which is a little more than what we had in 2015.”

He added, “So far, we have received 295,318 PVCs. Out of this, we have distributed 108,520 PVCs with a balance of 186,798 PVCs left. This is about 40 per cent of PVCs that have been distributed.

“We still have a lot of work to do in terms of getting to all the nooks and crannies of the state making sure that people collect their PVCs. To this end, we have embarked on campaign with the aim of reaching every ward.”

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner further explained that it was the desire of the commission to ensure that 90 per cent of the voters get their PVCs.

“My target is to ensure that 90 per cent of the voters get their PVCs,” he noted and gave out the following mobile phone numbers 08140228686 and 08142813294 to enable all those who registered for the exercise but are yet to get their PVCs to ascertain their status and where to obtain same.

While reiterating the preparedness of the commission to conduct a credible, transparent and violence free election in the state he also solicited the support of all stakeholders in making the exercise a huge success.

Also speaking, the Administrative Secretary of the commission, Lebari Nduh said that the commission has since commenced the distribution of PVCs at the various registration (ward) headquarters in the state.

He said: “This is to ameliorate the challenges registered voters fave by coming to the INEC offices in the Local Government Areas to collect their PVCs.

“We are hereby calling on all registered voters who have not collected their PVCs, those who did transfer and also cases of defaced and lost PVCs to please go to the Town Halls of their various ward headquarters to collect their PVCs. ”

He however warned that the commission would not allow the collection of PVCs by proxy saying, “it is against the law and offenders will be made to face the law.”