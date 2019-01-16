2019 Elections manifesto: Gov Emmanuel presents 8-Point agenda

-Reels out Achievements

The Akwa Ibom State Governor and Governorship candidate for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, has presented a 8-point agenda manifesto with a promise to consolidate on the gains of his first term while also reeling out his achievements in office so far.

‘APC members’ defection indicates PDP’s wide acceptance in A-Ibom’

The Governor unveiled the 172 pages manifesto on Wednesday while flagging off his campaign at the Uyo township stadium.

Governor Emmanuel who divided his manifesto into two sections; “My Scorecard of 2015 Manifesto”, ” Completion Agenda 2019-2023″, reeled out sectoral achievements of his first term in office.

Mr. Emmanuel anchored his second term manifesto which he tagged, “completion agenda 2019-2023” on 8-point agenda of , Industrialisation, Aviation Development, Rural and Riverine Area Development, Agricultural, Human Capacity Development, Security, Infrastructure, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

On industrialization, the Governor harped on establishing at least one Petroleum Refinery, one thermal power plant, one petrochemical plant, and one steel plant in Akwa Ibom State before the end of his second term administration in 2023.

“Apart from these, the other major achievement I intend to record in the second half of my administration is the actualisation of the Ibom Industrial City and Ibom Deep Seaport, to solidify our industrialization stride”, the Governor said.

Expatiating on his vision for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, the Governor revealed that he will focus on creating Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprise; develop entrepreneurial skills of Akwa Ibom indigenes ; facilitate easy access to capital for startups or financial support and generate employment opportunities.

” My target will be to establish at least 30, 000 micro Small and Medium Scale businesses across the state, in line with Dakkada Philosophy.”

The Governor promised to establish Search and Rescue Centre, flight training school,construction of power station to supply electricity to the airport in order to boost the aviation industry which is part of his second term agenda for the state.

On Rural and Riverine Area Development, Mr. Emmanuel vowed to ensure holistic development of rural and riverine areas of the state to improve standard of living.

He also promised to ensure routine grading and maintenance of the over 400 rural roads in the state which he said measured about 1200km and also ensure ” Good Water for All” before 2023.

Talking on the security of the state, Mr. Emmanuel noted, ” I will deliberately put in all efforts to tackle holistically any act of insecurity in the state ” with an assurance to work closely with security apparatus to ensure Akwa Ibom is secured and safe for both indigenes and visitors.

On infrastructure, the PDP governorship candidate revealed his commitment to engage in constructing more roads as well as construct landing jetties and waiting halls, rehabilitation of beaches and terminals to aid maritime transportation among others.

Apart from ensuring the completion of new Governor’s lodge, international worship centre and other ongoing projects, the Governor also promised to provide “safe, decent and accessible low-cost houses to the citizens of the state.”

To ensure Human Capacity Development, Mr. Emmanuel reiterated his commitment to reposition the education sector in order to deliver what he described as “qualitative, affordable, inclusive, and functional education” to the citizens of the state.

He pledged to complete the ongoing Eket Stadium project, and construction of the nine sports centres in other nine Federal Constituencies of the state other than Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency among other projects to boost the subsector.

On his completion agenda for agriculture sector, the Governor, among other projects, averred the development of solid mineral sector with a view to taking advantage of the full potentials of the mineral resources deposits in Akwa Ibom state.

He also promised to continue the rehabilitation of health facilities, procurement and distribution of equipment to health institutions and other projects.

Speaking at the manifesto presentation, the Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson described Governor Emmanuel as not just a performing Governor of Akwa Ibom State but South South zone.

” My beloved people of Akwa Ibom, you have a good product in Governor Emmanuel. Second term elections is when friends become enemies, people you helped turn against you.

“We will continue to stand with you. Bayelsa state won election against the so called Federal Might. Akwa Ibom will also make it”, Dickson said.

Giving his remark, the Chairman of Divine Mandate, Governor Udom Emmanuel’s campaign organization, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, urged Akwa Ibom people to make the right choice by returning Governor Emmanuel for second term.

Also, in his comment, the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Barr. Onofiok Luke said, Governor Udom Emmanuel means wealth for the state, as such, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has resolved to mobilise support for Mr. Emmanuel’s reelection.

The former Speaker of the State Assembly Rt. Hon. Ignatius Edet, who defected from APC to PDP with thousands of supporters that day, said the things that made him leave PDP are no more which informed his return.

” When I was in APC, some people tried to play God, but I know there is only one God. I am happy to come back home with over 5000 supporters,” Ignatius said.

The PDP National Legal Adviser, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem noted that, if the APC governorship candidate was not good enough to be the Deputy Governor of the State, he will not be good as Governor.

Mr. Emmanuel Joseph, the Positive Campaign Director to the APC governorship aspirant, Dr. James Udoedehe who also defected to the PDP said, ” for more than ten years I have been an active member of the APC , our members were killed and kidnapped during the dark days of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Governor.

“Today, the same person who masterminded these crimes against APC members is now in that party as saint. This is why most of us left”, Joseph explained.

The manifesto presentation witnessed large turn out of personalities in the state, political leaders, elders, youths, students and ruralites who collectively endorsed the Governor for second term.