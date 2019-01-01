2019: Buhari will sustain progress – Obaseki

mobilises support for APC at New Year’s day church service

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has called on all Edo people and residents, particularly those in Sabongida-Ora, to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

Obaseki made the call during a New Year’s day church service on Tuesday, at the Cathedral of St. John Anglican Church in Sabongida-Ora in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The governor explained that a vote for President Buhari will enable the APC-led government sustain the achievements and progress the nation has recorded under the party.

“We must understand that Nigeria faces major challenges. But we are on course as we have done quite a lot of work in the last three and a half years. We need to sustain the work we are doing and the massive support for the APC will guarantee this.”

He noted that though the nation’s increasing population was frightening, with associated challenges, he assured that “the President is equal to the task as he is creating opportunities and empowering people to make life more meaningful for everyone.”

According to him, the people of Sabongida-Ora are celebrated for the high value they place on education and emphasised that the ongoing reform in the state’s education sector is revolutionising the sector.

“Basic education is free and compulsory for our children in the State,” he stressed.

“Health is another area of focus for us especially primary healthcare system. We are committed to ensuring an efficient healthcare system that will identify diseases early enough for easy treatment, before ailments get out of hand”.

He told the congregation that his administration is also investing in agriculture to attract industries to the state to feed production and processing centres.

In his sermon entitled “Our year of divine expansion”, Rev. Augustine Ohilebo, Diocesan Bishop, Diocese of Sabongida-Ora, said Christians cannot enjoy God’s blessings if they don’t have personal relationship with him.

“If you are outside the camp of God you are prone to danger. Sin hinders your relationship with God and limits your expansion. For you to experience divine expansion we need to get in contact with God,” the Bishop admonished Christians.

Reading from the Bible book of Isaiah, chapter one verse 18, he urged Christians to repent from their wicked ways and trust the Lord for his provisions in 2019.

“To experience divine expansion, you should enlarge your capacity in service to God; attendance to church, paying of tithes, prayers and giving to the work of God.

He added that the country will not be divided and warned that anyone or group of persons who want Nigeria to divide will not succeed.