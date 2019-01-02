2 kidnappers arrested in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

Two abductors of a septuagenarian, Hauwa Usman, of Old Garin Waziri, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, have been arrested.

Katsina State Police Command, confirming the arrest in a statement by the Police Public Relation Officer, SP Gambo Isah, identified the abductors as 40-year-old Abubakar Yusuf, alias Kango, of Safana and Abubakar Mansur, 40, of Unguwar Gwanda, Safana council of Katsina.

According to him, “based on a tip-off, the Command succeeded in arresting the duo, who kidnapped one Hauwa Usman, 70, of Old Garin Waziri, Safana council of Katsina State.

“Victim has identified the hoodlums as the persons that kidnapped her. Also, the suspects confessed to the commission of the offence. Investigation is ongoing.”