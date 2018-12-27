Wike flags off ‘operation deliver your ward in 2019’

PORT HARCOURT—Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has flagged off “Operation Deliver Your Ward in 2019,” directing all Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leaders to ensure that the party wins in their communities.

The governor also inaugurated the state PDP campaign council with a charge to the council to deliver all PDP candidates during the forthcoming election.

Speaking at the event, Wike said: “Every politician must go to their respective communities and wards to work for the PDP. Your work is at your respective wards.

“This time, it is ‘operation deliver your ward ‘. Once you lose your ward, you lose political relevance. Our campaign must be issue based”.

Wike also urged PDP leaders to work towards the total victory of the party, noting that the council is all-inclusive and aimed at ensuring that all PDP candidates emerge victorious.

He said: “Take this election as if you have very stiff opposition. Work very hard for the party and don’t allow ethnic consideration to affect your commitment to the party.

“No other political party will win in Rivers State. Any group of politicians that plays the ethnic card will lose out in the long run. It will haunt them in the future.

“If you play wayo, you will see wayo. PDP will only support you if you support PDP. God has decided that APC will not rule Nigeria again”.

In his remarks, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said any attempt to rig the 2019 general election will spell doom for the country.

He said: “To Buhari, you cannot rig the 2019 elections unless you want war in the country “.

Secondus also called on PDP members across all levels to be committed towards ensuring that the party wins. He noted that while the APC was relying on INEC and Police, PDP Rivers State relies on the outstanding performance of Governor Wike.

Chairman of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba assured that the council will deliver all PDP candidates.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Oduah said that the campaign council was constituted after due consultation with all stakeholders.