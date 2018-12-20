Why Buhari’ll win 2019 polls with wider margin —Lai Mohammed

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Abuja— Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, boasted, yesterday, that President Muhammadu Buhari would win next year’s presidential poll with a wider margin than he did in 2015 because of higher verifiable achievements in the last three and a half years.

The minister, who addressed newsmen in his office, also said Buhari had no real opponent, since the opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was more interested in whipping up sentiments and politicising killings in the country than face real issues of governance and development, which are of interest to the Nigerian people.

He said: “Buhari is not only going to win next year’s election but I am very convinced that he is going to win with a higher margin than he did in 2015. The reason is that he is impacting positively on the lives of Nigerians more than any other leader has done in recent history.”

The minister, who also reflected on the unruly behaviour of some lawmakers during the presentation of the 2019 budget by Buhari to the National Assembly on Wednesday, described those who were involved in the action as engaging in parliamentary rascality and infantile politicking.

He noted “Yes, some unruly lawmakers threw away parliamentary decorum to behave like ordinary protesters or agitators. It is nothing but bad politicking (infantile politicking/parliamentary rascality).”

“But the real news is that the unruly action provided the platform for our party, the APC, to assert its majority in the National Assembly. The plan by the opposition was to embarrass the President and prevent him from presenting the budget.

“But they were comprehensively overwhelmed by our lawmakers who are in the majority. That also sends a clear signal to the opposition that they lack the number to override the President’s decision not to assent to the Electoral Bill. I must also note that all through the sniping by some unruly lawmakers, the President remained dignified and presidential. He rose above it all to make his presentation.”