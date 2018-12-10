We want devt, not eviction, waterfront residents notify Rivers govt

By Davies Iheamnachor

CHOBA- RESIDENTS of waterfront communities in Rivers State have pleaded with the state government not to throw them out of their dwelling, but develop their habitations to satisfactory standard.

The inhabitants made the appeal at Choba, Port Harcourt, during an outreach for Inclusive Participation in Governance, organised by Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development, CEHRD, in conjunction with Independent Community Media Advocacy Project and National Endowment for Democracy, NED.

No to expulsion

Member, Nigerian Slum and Informal Settlement Federation, Port Harcourt Branch, Mr. Barika Nwideezua, said: “We do not want the eviction of our communities again because we have lived here for so many years. Take for example, my own community, Egede waterfront, that has been in existence since 1954 and you will now say as a government you want to push people away.

“It is unfair to suddenly drive people away from where they have lived for years and called a home, where their source of livelihood lies and then their children live there with them as a family.

“It amounts to violation of the people’s right, so we are saying no to eviction. Instead, government should come and develop the area for us; we want to be a part of this process as a people.”

Nothing has happened in previously demolished settlements

“Government should develop the community based on existing structures, not to clear what had been in existence because they want to develop the community. If they say they want to demolish, they have demolished Abonnema Wharf, demolished Agip waterfront in 2014, demolished Njemanze, Andoni village, Eagle Island and Anyamakara and nothing has been done in these areas as I speak with you today.

“These places are still empty, but the next thing you will see is a private company built on the land, they have turned the grabbed pieces of land to their personal propertyy, you will not see any project that will benefit the people there,” he said.

Involve the people in decision-making process

Nwideezua said: “We are gathered here today to discuss ‘Inclusive Participation in governance’ because the 2019 election is fast approaching. As citizens of informal settlement, Waterfront communities in Port Harcourt, we have the right to vote and right to get the dividends of democracy in our communities.

“You cannot talk about developing communities without the adequate participation of these people in the decision- making process or the planning process.

“Because we have the right as a people living in a community, let us be included in the decision- making process when issues concerning development that affect us arise so we can point out the most needed development in the community.”

Those we’ll vote for

Similarly, Blessing Dikio, a resident of Elechi Beach Waterfront, regretted that politicians use them during election, but evict them from their residences after voting for them to power.

Dikio said: “Now we are wise and will only support and vote that candidate that will be willing to develop the waterfront communities without selfish plans to demolish the area for land grabbing.”

We want to curb violent agitation – CEHRD

CEHRD representative, Emmanuel Chimezie, explained that the programme is aimed at building the capacity of communities to work together with government.

“We know that over time, communities feel left out from developmental projects and inclusive partnership with government, which is why CEHRD thought it necessary to educate the communities on how they can engage government, because without participatory engagement with the government, things will catalyse to violent aggression, violent interaction and violent agitation,” he said.

Chimezie added: “And we feel that we, as an organisation, should step into that bracket and educate them on non-violent way to engage government on development in their various communities.”