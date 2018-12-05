Wabba elected President of ITUC

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, was yesterday in Copenhagen, Denmark, elected President of the International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC.

Wabba will run the affairs of the global union for the next four years.

ITUC is the largest trade union federation in the world.

It was formed on November 1, 2006 after the merger of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions and the World Confederation of Labour in Vienna, Austria.

ITUC represents 207 million workers across the globe with 331 labour centres in 163 countries.

Wabba is the first African to be elected President of ITUC.

Though details of the election is still sketchy, Vanguard gathered Nigeria’s delegation to the ITUC conference, was yesterday in celebration mood saying “this is worth celebrating as it is a great honour to Nigeria and the entire Africa.”