WAAW Foundation empowers 200 youths in computer programming, entrepreneurship

By Prisca Duru

In collaboration with Aspire Coronation Trust Fund (ACT) foundation, the Working to Advance STEM Education for Africa Women, WAAW, over the weekend, ended it’s six months training programme that saw 200 youths empowered with knowledge in computer programming and Entrepreneurship.

With the sole mission to increase the pipeline of African women entering into science and technology fields and ensure they are engaged in economy development, technology innovation and entrepreneurship to benefit Africa, WAAW, a non profit organization began the programme in May 2018, engaging the youths between ages 18 to 30 in the areas mentioned.

Themed “She Hacks Africa” the intensive coding boot camp was intended to, through a continously and intensive training focused on stimulated real world application, assist participants to quickly integrate into existing technology company teams and initiate their technology start-ups.

The workshop learning experience was project based with lectures, collaborative work, and real-world exercises making up the instructional framework. Participants had the opportunity to meet and network with mentors and role models who inspired and motivated them to stay on course towards becoming future leaders. They were exposed to various development platforms and code integration tools.

At the end of the workshop, there was project presentations by the participants who were arranged in teams. The teams began with identifying problems in their communities and profering solutions to them. And at the end of the presentation held during the closing ceremony, out of five groups, ‘Lawspace’ took the top position and was rewarded with 100,000 naira cash award. The organisers and sponsor will further assist them with project expansion towards community and business development.

Executive Director of WAAW Foundation, Tolulope Adeyemo disclosed that the gender gap in technology informed the establishment of the foundation, so as to encourage more women in technology based careers, adding that “Partnering with ACT Foundation is a vital step towards preparing more young Nigerian women to take up jobs in technology sector, launch their sart-up and Impact the world positively.”

In addition to building self reliant youths, Adeyemo noted that “We also assist the students to gain employment with organisations so that they can apply the skills they’ve learnt.”