Trinity Old Boys to raise N100million for renovation

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Trinity High School Oguta Old Boys Association ,TOBA, Oguta is set to raise about N100million for the renovation of the dilapidated school buildings, teachers’ quarters among others, come Dec 29 at its national reunion meeting and gala-nite to be held at G Tower Hotels and Suites, Behind City Global Hotel, Along Port Harcourt Road, New Owerri, Imo State.

Mr.Godwin Achunine, acting president of the association said the fund-raising of N100million for the renovation of the dilapidated were part of ways to give financial support to their Alma-mater.

Achunine who stated that the reunion will feature the launch of a book titled Trinity High School, Oguta-Reminiscence and the election of new executive members to run the association, added that the money realized will address the renovation project at the first phase, and the rehabilitation of the dormitories at the second phase.

He said: “Our students yearly participate in various examinations such as , Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, SSCE, Joint Admission Matriculation Board; JAMB, etc. yet, Trinity High School, Oguta is unable to provide the tools and learning environment necessary to help our students excel in their studies.

The school requires ICT support to enhance e-Learning in the school. As ICT support will greatly enable the students to perform online registration of the various examinations.

“Our association also require the support of all to enable students have access to simple, yet critical, learning advantages such as the internet, word processing, and spreadsheet creation, as well as the opportunity to gain lifelong computing skills. “ TOBA president.