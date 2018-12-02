Time to celebrate you is now, not when you are dead, Ekiti Elders tell Afe Babalola, others

• Prof. Oluwasanmi, Africa’s first plastic surgeon, on list

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Council Elders is set to roll out the drums on Wednesday to celebrate those who are above 80 in the state, especially those who have sacrificed their younger lives for a better Nigerian nation.

Allowing them to die without the recognition of their efforts to make the lives of the younger generations better, according to the Council, is a disservice to their generation.

Their attainment of 80 years and above, no doubt, merits a resounding celebration and, importantly, the exposition to the younger ones for emulation.

According to Mr Niyi Ajibulu, Secretary General of the Council, the theme of the celebration is, ‘Our heritage, our pride’.

“It is a celebration of longevity with remarkable achievements. The continuous contributions of our octogenarians to the well-being of their localities and the society in general prompted the viewing of old age as a success story in Ekiti State”, Ajibulu said.

“The celebration is to basically express our success in aging. For example, life expectancy in the country is put at between 47 and 52; that is WHO figure and, in our Council of 52 people, we can see 14 that are 80 years and above.

We consider it a success story, not only in terms of their age but also their remarkable contributions to the development of this state and Nigeria. We are also glad that they are still very lucid, they are still contributing. People like Chief Afe Babalola, Chief Deji Fasuan, most of the time you find their writings in newspapers, offering solution to various challenges confronting us as a nation.

“The Chairman of the Council, Professor Oluwasanmi, who is about 86, the first plastic surgeon in Africa, is still working and contributing to the development of this nation.

“Celebrating these elderly ones also offers an opportunity for the coming ones to learn and put their achievements on record for prosperity.

“We are going to honour, precisely14 people. This means that we have among us in the Council 14 who are 80 and above”

Besides Afe Babalola, Oluwasanmi and Fasuan, on the list of those to be honoured are Sir Lawrence Egunjobi, Chief Francis Daramola and Chief (Mrs) Modupe Oyesanya.

Others are, Prince Adebuyiro Alonge, Alexander Ajayi, Chief (Mrs) Susan Olitan Awojuyigbe, Prof Ayoola Olatunde, Chief Titus Ogunlade, Chief William Funmilayo,

Elder Samuel Fowobaje and Elder Osatoyinbo Adeleye

Majority of them have indelible footprints in the sands of time.

Afe Babalola, born 89 years ago, is the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) and the second largest employer of labour in Ekiti.

With a career spanning 53 years, Babalola has made phenomenal contributions to the development of law and jurisprudence.

He was Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (2001-2007) and, in 2009, he established ABUAD, a young university adjudged in many quarters as one of the fastest growing universities in Africa and acknowledged by UNESCO as “a model of excellence and a world class institution of higher education”.

Babalola, a farmer and manufacturer of note, his university produces almost 80 percent of its needs.

Oluwasanmi, born August 18, 1933 at Ode-Ekiti, is the first African plastic surgeon south of the Sahara. In 1999, he was appointed the Commissioner for Health in Ekiti by the government of Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

He was instrumental to the establishment of eight new hospitals and the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Ado Ekiti, and played a key role in the setting up of the Medical School of the University of Ado Ekiti, UNAD (now EKSU).

Oyesanya, a nurse and a politician, is the founder of Iretiayo Maternity and Clinic. A foundational member of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), she worked assiduously for the election of former Governor Bamidele Olumilua of the old Ondo State.

Oyesanya, who was born on October 26, 1937 in Egosi Ekiti, now called Ilupeju, was appointed the Chairperson of Ondo State Women Commission and Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs. She was also a member of Ekiti State Hospital Management Board during the Segun Oni administration.

Alonge, a retired teacher, community leader and politician,

his high points include significant participation in the creation of Oye Local Government, He was also reputed to have participated in the founding of several political parties and associations including the Unity Party of Nigeria in 1978, the Social Democratic Party in 1990 and the Alliance for Democracy in 1999. He has since 2006 been a member of the Peoples Democratic Party. He was a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Fasuan, a seasoned administrator and retired Permanent Secretary, was born in Afao Ekiti on October 1, 1931. His most significant achievement in public life was the creation of Ekiti State. He set up the Committee for the Creation of Ekiti State in May 1991 and, in close collaboration with the Ekiti Council of Obas and some distinguished Ekiti indigenes, led the struggle that ultimately resulted in the creation of Ekiti State in October 1996.

Egunjobi and Daramola are educationists of note and were reputed to have contributed immensely to the exploits of Ekiti in ducation which earned the state the alias “Fountain of Knowledge”.

Egunjobi was the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ondo State Chapter and member of the Governing Council of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo and College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

Daramola, a teacher and born in 1927, was instrumental to the establishment of All Saints Anglican Primary School, Opopogbooro, Ado Ekiti