I’m fulfilled establishing world-class university in Nigeria — Afe Babalola

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — Legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has declared that he has achieved his lifelong vision by establishing and nurturing a world-class university in Nigeria.

Babalola made the remarks while addressing journalists during the 16th anniversary of the commencement of academic activities at ABUAD, noting that the institution has recorded remarkable growth, global recognition, and academic excellence over the last 16 years.

The elder statesman recalled that ABUAD started academic activities on January 4, 2010, with just 240 pioneer students and has since grown into a globally competitive institution that has surpassed many older universities and become a reference point for quality and functional education in Nigeria and beyond.

Highlighting the university’s achievements, Babalola pointed out its consistent ranking among the world’s top universities, citing the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings placing ABUAD among the top 100 globally, and its recognition as Nigeria’s number one university in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

He emphasized that age is no barrier to success, noting that he founded the university at around 80 years old. ABUAD has emerged as a leader in disciplines such as Law, Medicine, and Engineering, firmly establishing itself as a global brand in higher education.

Expressing gratitude to God for guidance and sustaining grace, Babalola described the university’s journey as one marked by faith, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to quality education. He also commended the university’s management and staff, under Vice-Chancellor Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, for translating his vision into a thriving academic institution.

However, he cautioned against complacency, stressing that sustaining success requires greater effort than achieving it. He urged all staff to remain disciplined and focused, emphasizing that maintaining ABUAD’s high standards is a collective responsibility.

Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, in her remarks, described the university’s 16-year journey as a testament to visionary leadership, discipline, and commitment to excellence. She noted that ABUAD’s steady rise in national and global rankings reflects deliberate policies, strict adherence to standards, and continuous investment in infrastructure, teaching, and research.