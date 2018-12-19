Taraba APC still divided, says aggrieved gov aspirant

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, and one of the governorship aspirants of the party in Taraba State, Kabiru Dodo, has dispelled report that a resolution had been reached with aggrieved aspirants after the primaries.

Dodo said news that the party’s governorship candidate, Sani Danladi, had reached out to those who lost was false and mischievous.

He noted that the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party was the authority with the powers to resolve the crisis, adding that the reconciliation committee for the North East was yet to make public its report.

He said: “The rumour mongers are only being mischevious by going on air to say we have reconciled our differences.

“Only the NWC of the party has the power to speak on the status of the reconciliation of aggrieved aspirants which has not been made public.”