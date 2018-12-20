Study at UK’s Only Specialist Postgraduate University!

As an exclusively postgraduate university with 70 years’ experience of applied teaching and research, Cranfield University creates leaders and innovators in the specialist areas of science, technology, engineering and management.

We have mutually beneficial relationships with around 1,500 companies and organisations. We have a number of connections with Nigeria through our work with Nigerian Air Force, Federal Ministry of Education, PTDF and TET Fund to name a few.

Why Choose Cranfield?

Our student to staff ratio – 7:1 – is one of the best of any university in the world.

96% of our graduates are employed or in further education (DLHE longitudinal, 2017).

UK No.1 for research income from industry per academic (Times Higher Education (THE) 2017)

World No. 45 for Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2018)

One year MBA – No.1 in the UK and No.7 in the world (Times Higher Education/Wall Street Journal)

Master in Finance – No.2 in the UK and No.6 in the world (Times Higher Education/Wall Street Journal)

We also have a number of funding opportunities available including:

TET Fund

Commonwealth Scholarship

Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF)

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

Cranfield Postgraduate Loan Scheme

For more information about Cranfield and how to apply to Cranfield University please contact Babajide Ogundeji or visit the Nigeria country web page at www.cranfield.ac.uk/nigeria.

Babajide Ogundeji

E:b.ogundeji@cranfield.ac.uk

T:+2348136091160

W: www.cranfield.ac.uk