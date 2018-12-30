Stocks wobble as bumpy week on Wall St. comes to a close

A raucous week on Wall Street ended quietly on Friday, as stocks drifted between gains and losses before closing slightly lower.

Oil prices slip toward 18-month lows

The S&P 500 index fell 0.12 percent, to 2485.74, and the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.33 percent, to 23,062.40. The Nasdaq composite fared better, rising slightly.

AWCON: Bayana Bayana knock Super Falcons cold

The muted session contrasted sharply with trading during the rest of the holiday week, when stocks rose or fell sharply — sometimes doing both the same day.