Southampton sacks Mark Hughes as manager

On 11:56 amIn Sports by adekunle

Mark Hughes has been sacked as manager of Southampton, the struggling Premier League club announced on Monday, despite an improved performance in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Southampton Welsh manager Mark Hughes applauds supporters ahead of the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Wigan Athletic and Southampton at DW Stadium in Wigan, northwest England on March 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

“We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary’s,” the club said in a statement.

“The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already under way.”

Assistant first team manager Mark Bowen and assistant first team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also left the club.

Southampton, who were 2-0 up against Jose Mourinho’s United at home on Saturday at one stage, are 18th in the Premier League, just one point ahead of bottom club Fulham.

