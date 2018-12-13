Simi, Falz, Ahmed Musa headline nominees for 2018 The Future Awards

Hip hop artist, Simisola Ogunleye, a.k.a. “Simi’’, ace rapper Folarin Falana (Falz) and Super Eagles Stand-in captain, Ahmed Musa, are among the nominees for the 2018 The Future Awards to be held in Lagos.

Messi’s fifth place in Ballon d’Or vote absurd, Barca coach says

The list of the nominees for the prestigious ‘The Future Awards for excellence’ was unveiled at a reception for the nominees at the British Council, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The Cheif Operating Officer, The Future Awards, Mrs. Bola Adebakin, told newsmen at the reception that the essence of the award was to give due recognition to youths who have been outstanding in their various fields.

“This is an award that gives due recognition to the outstanding ones in their chosen careers. They are carefully selected randomly and we have seen that they worth the awards,’’ she said.

One of the nominees in the Prize for Creativity, Ken Nwadiogbu, said the award was a surprise to him and that it would also encourage him to up his game.

“I am surprised at my nomination for this great award. It shows that there is a belief in me that I am doing it right and I promise not to look away from that,’’ he said.

The Future Awards Africa has been called the “Nobel Prize for Young Africans’’, and the “most important youth awards’’ by Forbes.

It is a set of prizes given annually to celebrate and accelerate innovation, creativity and enterprise amongst young Africans aged 18 to 31 and has produced over 150 winners and over 1,550 nominees since its first edition in 2006.

It is presented in conjunction with The Future Project, which has a mandate to build empowered citizens across Africa, through (inclusive) enterprise and (active) citizenship.

“This focus on Human Capital Development is informed by our value proposition: Africa’s growth needs a generation of young people who are gainfully employed and able to demand and secure better leadership.

“The projects include Aiki.ng, an employability portal presented with Microsoft; the Nigeria Symposium for Young & Emerging Leaders, #StartupsAfrica, Intern4Jobs, YMonitor.org presented with National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

“The Future Enterprise Support Scheme and The Future Awards Africa, described as “The Nobel Prize for Young Africans’’ the organisers said.

The 13th edition of the award, according to the organizers, has been increased to 20 categories to cater for more and allow for more outstanding,’’ the organizers said in a statement.

For the 2018 edition, in the Prize for Music Simi, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Niniola Agata and Damiri Ogulu (Burna Boy) will slug it out for the gong.

For the Future Award for Sports, Musa, Lecester FC midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Thursdaline Peter, D’Tigress Captain Evelyn Akator and Tobi Amusan are all in contention.

The Prize for Business, Mohammed Jammal, Ladipo Lawal, Chili Ajaere, Ronke Bamisedun and Sunkanmi Ola.

In the Agriculture category are Jesse Osiobe, Oluwafemi Aliu, Abdulfatah Sadiq and Abubakar Falalu.

Other categories include, Public Service, Photography, Journalism, Advocacy, Screenplay, Creativity, Fashion On-air Personality among others.

The finale of the Future Awards will be held on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos. (NAN)