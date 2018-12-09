Simba Group empowers, trains women Keke riders

By Etop Ekanem

The Simba Group, distributors of TVS King tricycles, has held a graduation ceremony for women tricycle (Keke) riders following training programmes last month. In total, the graduating batch consisted of 32 women trained in both safe riding and basic maintenance of TVS King tricycles.

We have no plan to ban tricycle operation after 2019 general election- Enugu Govt

The ceremony was presided by Ms Soni Joe, representative of the office of Mrs Duke; Head of Empretec Foundation in Nigeria; Mrs Titilayo Eko; Executive Director, Network of Entrepreneurial Women; Mr Adewole Ologbenla, Lagos State Co-ordinator for National Directorate of Employment, NDE; Comrade Owolabi, Branch Chairman, Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, Agege Branch and senior executives of Simba Group.

The company representative, National Sales Manager, Mr Oyrdeji Olaniran, who explained how women’s empowerment is a key focus of Simba Group and in particular how theQueen Rider’s Programme is a key platform for achieving their vision of improving Nigerian lives and society, said: The Queen Riders programme was borne from the group’s desire to train women from underrepresented backgrounds, so that they have a chance to increase their total family income. The Simba Training School, which also conducts advanced mechanic courses, has provided training to these riders free of cost.

2019: CJN urges women judges to shun “unnecessary friends”

“After the women are trained and certified, they also have the option to be put in contact with various tricycle fleet owners and microfinance institutions so that they have a better chance of availing these micro-entrepreneurship opportunities.”

Simba Group, one of the country’s most respected business groups, has been in Nigeria for over 30 years. The group has contributed greatly to the Nigerian economy, and its portfolio of widely recognised brands, continue to dominate industries in which Simba operates. Their TVS tricycle line is the leading keke brand in the country.