Senator Warren challenges Trump for 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat representing Massachusetts, announced Monday that she has established a presidential campaign exploratory committee in an email to supporters with an accompanying video message posted online.

“In our country, if you work hard and play by the rules, you ought to be able to take care of yourself and the people you love,” the Democratic senator from Massachusetts says at the start of the new, 4 1/2 video.

“No matter where you live in America or no matter where your family came from in the world, you deserve a path to opportunity,” Warren continues in the new political video. “That’s the America I am fighting for, and that is why today I am launching an exploratory committee for president.”

A former Harvard law professor and champion of consumer protection, Warren has long been on the shortlist of potential 2020 Democratic candidates. Her fundraising prowess and popularity in progressive circles has left many in Washington referring to her as one of a few early front-runners as well, though more than two dozen other Democrats are also rumoured to be considering presidential runs.

Warren’s staff told ABC News the senator will be filing the paperwork for her exploratory committee with the Federal Election Commission Monday and revamping her political and campaign website.

There is only a passing reference to President Donald Trump and his administration in Warren’s new video. Pictures of past and current White House advisers play over Warren’s voice saying, “The whole same is propped up by an echo chamber of fear and hate designed to distract and divide us.”

“If we organize together, if we fight together, if we persist together, we can win,” Warren ends the video, making a subtle reference to a moment on the Senate floor in 2017 that went viral.