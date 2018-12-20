Senate to establish South West Devt Commission

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate has begun moves to establish a South West Development Commission, which would be saddled with the responsibilities of managing and administering funds received from the Federation account.

Already in existence are the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the North East Development Commission, NEDC, which establishment bill received presidential assent in October, 2017.

The new bill, which was introduced, yesterday, would address developmental issues in the states which make up the South West geo-political zone of the country.

They are Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Osun and Oyo.

The bill, which was sponsored by Senator Gbenga Ashafa, APC, Lagos East, was read for the first time at plenary presided over by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The bill is entitled: South West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2018.

The proposal to establish a South West Development Commission is coming eight days after the Senate last week, Wednesday passed the South East Development Commission Bill 2018.

If passed and signed into law along with the South East Development Commission Bill, it will bring to five, the number of regional interventionist agencies in the country, leaving only the North Central yet to propose for the establishment of such a Commission.