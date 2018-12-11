Breaking News
Senate to consider resolution condemning Saudi crown prince

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said he would on Tuesday introduce a joint resolution condemning Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

An image grab from a handout video released by the Saudi Broadcast Authority on November 28, 2018 shows Argentinian Foreign Minister Jorge Marcelo Faurie (R) welcoming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) at an airport on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. – The Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Buenos Aires to join a Group of 20 summit, shrugging off the lingering stigma of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. (Photo by – / SAUDI BROADCAST AUTHORITY / AFP) /

This move could force President Donald Trump to decide whether to sign or veto.

Republican Senator Bob Corker said he expected the measure to pass the Senate, noting that its co-sponsors include Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

If it passes the House of Representatives, it would go to the White House for Trump to sign or veto.

Corker said he hoped to introduce the legislation as soon as later Tuesday.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a very, very strong vote on a resolution condemning the crown prince,” Corker said.

Aides to Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the House planned to vote on the measure if it passed the Senate.

Separately, a House aide said that CIA Director Gina Haspel would hold a classified briefing for House leaders and the heads of national security committees on the Khashoggi situation on Wednesday.

Joint congressional resolutions must be signed by the president and have the force of law.

The resolution’s content has not been released, so it was not clear whether the joint resolution would prompt any specific punishment against the crown prince or the kingdom.

Is it beyond a statement of condemnation.

Khashoggi corpse went down the drains: report

Corker said it was largely similar to a resolution introduced last week by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and other Republicans and Democrats that condemned Khashoggi’s death.

He said that the Senate “has a high level of confidence” that the Saudi crown prince was complicit in his murder.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who was a columnist for the Washington Post, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.(Reuters/NAN)


