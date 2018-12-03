SandBox, YuuZoo unveil Mr. Twister, Unstoppable Rex games

By Prince Okafor

Next generation mobile games developer, Sandbox, in partnership with technology company YuuZoo Network Group recently, launched series of mobile games in Nigeria.

The Unstoppable Rex, is centered on a dinosaur on rampage, causing maximum destruction through the streets of a city, while MR. Twister is jumping over vertically ascending spinning hurdles in the form of stairs, all to stay afloat.

These series according to the developers, were launched to bring people together and promote development of the gaming community.

The games were launched in collaboration with Yaba college of Technology Heroes Award is one of the major sponsors of the honorary event and beauty pageant.

The event was attended by both the school alumni and students.

Digital Marketing Manager for Yuuzoo, Mr. Gbenga Ogunbiyi, said: “These are hyper casual games that can be played during leisure and can help reduce depression which is at an alarming rate.

“You download, play, enjoy, entertain yourself and stand a chance to get any of our weekly incentives on social media including Facebook and Instagram @sandboxglobal. The gifts range from smart phones, cash prices, shopping vouchers on smearena.com.ng to recharge cards.”

The event which was mixed with thrill of sandbox games ensured that the guests had a fulfilled evening. As there was a contest for who could amass the highest scores in unstoppable rex.