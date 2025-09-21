Poor connectivity: Our partnership with Huawei, game-changer — Obioha, Tecom boss

…Firms to host MiniFTTO Solutions launch event in Lagos

By Tunde Oso

With poor connectivity, high maintenance costs and inefficient networks challenges, the Managing Director of Tecom, Happiness Obioha has said the firm’s partnership with Huawei is delivering enterprise-grade networking that is accessible, affordable, and easy to manage — enabling organizations to unlock productivity and long-term growth.

Obioha, giving details of Tecom’s partnership with Huawei, highlighted the strategic importance of an upcoming event that will spotlight Huawei’s Mini Fiber To The Office (MiniFTTO) solution — an innovation designed to address the networking challenges of institutions and businesses of all sizes of Nigeria’s digital economy

Obioha said, “MiniFTTO is a game-changer for Nigerian businesses and institutions adding that the partners are set to host the Huawei–Tecom MiniFTTO Solutions launch event this Thursday in Lagos under the theme: ‘Fiber for Every Business: Powering Connectivity into the Future”, the event which is free and open for registration.’”

According to Obioha, “The Huawei MiniFTTO solution is built on F5G technologies and delivers high-performance all-optical networking tailored for diverse environments such as schools, universities, banks, hotels, government institutions, and private sector businesses. By extending fiber to every corner of an organization, MiniFTTO ensures superior user experience, simplified operations, easier maintenance, cost-effective deployment, and seamless management via mobile applications.

Obioha added, “As Huawei’s newly appointed Gold Distributor in Nigeria, Tecom will drive the adoption of MiniFTTO alongside Huawei’s broader eKit portfolio, which includes networking, collaboration, data storage, and cybersecurity products.

“This partnership positions Tecom to deliver not only cutting-edge solutions like the Huawei OptiXstar series terminals (EG8145B7-50, V166a-20, C610, B866G-S2, C810E) but also the technical expertise and support required to ensure smooth implementation for Nigerian institutions and enterprises.

“The launch event will bring together Internet Service Providers, telecommunications companies, enterprise resellers, corporates, banks, hotels, schools, universities, estate managers, government agencies, and other stakeholders to explore firsthand how Huawei’s MiniFTTO and eKit solutions can revolutionize operations. Attendees will gain practical insights, engage with industry experts, and discover new pathways to digital transformation.

“The Huawei–Tecom collaboration underscores a shared vision of bridging connectivity gaps across institutions and businesses, providing them with tools to scale, innovate, and thrive in Nigeria’s evolving digital landscape,” Obioha concluded.