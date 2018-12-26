Royalty, oil/gas excos, others grace NLNG golf classic

By Prisca Sam-Duru

It was an interesting occasion for lovers of gulf when Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, NLNG played host to over 100 golfers at the weekend at its Residential Area golf course, on Bonny Island.

The two-day tournament was the 2nd edition of the NLNG MD’s Golf Classic. It attracted participants from the IBB Golf Club, Abuja; Port Harcourt Golf Club, Kaduna Golf Club (KGC), Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba; Shell Warri Golf Club; Rumuokwurushi Golf Club, Port Harcourt and Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos.

The event was graced by prominent royal fathers of the Niger Delta; chief executives from NNPC, Shell, Mobil, Total, NCDMB, PETAN and golf enthusiasts from various clubs in Nigeria, as well as the host, Bonny Island Golf Club.

Day one of the event featured a ceremonial tee-off by the Bonny Island Golf Club members while the official opening of the tournament for the invited guests was on the second day. The first shot from the Hole 1 tee box was taken by the Amanyanabo of Grand Bonny Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III. Other distinguished guests at the ceremonial tee-off were Engr. Saidu Mohammed, Group Executive Director, Gas and Power Companies, NNPC; Engr. Simbi Wabote,; Mr. Udom Inoyo, Vice Chairman, Mobil Producing Nigeria; Mr. Kayode Ogunleye, Vice President, HR for Sub-Saharan Africa, Shell; and Mr. Bank-Anthony Okoroafor, Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

Speaking at the event, Managing Director Nigeria LNG Limited, Mr. Tony Attah described the game of golf as a business game. He said the NLNG MD’s Golf Classic provides valuable opportunity for networking, building bonds of friendship and the integration of the oil and gas industry’s efforts to develop Bonny Island. “Bonny Island is one of the most important energy corridors in Africa”, he added.

Mr. Attah assured participants that the event would become an annual year-end to be held every December, given the positive impact it would have on NLNG’s tourism vision for Bonny Island. In this respect, he urged companies on the Island to continue to partner on emergency response to ensure safety and security as well as the social development of Bonny Island.

Also, Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, commended Nigeria LNG for the initiative, stating that “NLNG should do this continuously. It will really bring people to see NLNG as an organization that cares about people. Just keep the golf course pristine and external parties might even want to sponsor contests on this course.”

Top oil and gas dignitaries present at the event were Alhaji. Zango Mohammed Musa, GM Business & Medical, Ventures, NNPC; Alhaji. Ibrahim Aminu Bagudu, GM Planning and Business Development, Ventures, NNPC; Mr. Dotun Isiaka, GM Technical (Deepwater & Subsurface), Mobil and Mr. Bennett Anyanwu, Deputy GM, Audit & Company Management Systems, Total.

Senior management team of Nigeria LNG led by the host of the Golf Classic, Mr. Tony Attah included the General Manager, Production, Mr. Tayo Oginni and General Manager, Commercial, Mr. Godwill Dike. The tournament featured 55 Bonny Island Golf Club players and 45 golfers from the other clubs in Nigeria.

At a dinner to close the event, His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, Bayelsa State presented awards to the top performers. The 76-year old monarch also participated in the golfing action, playing with a handicap 21 and finishing with a gross score of 104 shots and final score of 83.

Emerging as overall best players of the tournament were Umar Farouk Suleiman of Kaduna Golf Club in first place with net score of 71. Chris Alagoa of Port Harcourt Golf Club and John Tobi Olorundare of BIGC placed 2nd and 3rd respectively with net scores of 72 each. The best female golfer was Bridget Ogwah of BIGC with a net score of 75 which placed her in the 9th position overall.