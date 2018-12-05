Reps dissatisfied with work on East-West Road

By Emma Una

CALABAR—House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta has expressed dissatisfaction with the state of work on East-West Road, which has been under construction for the past 12 years.

APC candidate in Rivers promises adherence to electoral laws

Chairman of the committee, Mr. Ekpenyong Ayi, who led other members on an oversight function to inspect projects being executed by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, said there is huge wastage of resources in the construction of the road.

His words: “Our general assessment of the project shows that huge resources have been sunk into the project without seeing the light of day.

“We are not impressed because this is a project that has been going on for the past 12 years without completion.

“We want to be properly guided because very soon the 2019 appropriation bill will be sent to the National Assembly for considera-tion.

“We want to be sure that what has been appropriated in the 2018 budget for this project has been released before looking at what will be budgeted in 2019.”