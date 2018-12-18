Reno to Garba Shehu: Atiku fed you, your family for 16yrs

…Says “You’re our business”

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Garba Shehu, over his comment wherein he asked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to mind its business and stop criticising his principal, Buhari.

PDP had, on its official twitter handle, said that Buhari’s “failure to constitute his campaign council or develop a clear-cut campaign blueprint 61 days to February election is an indication that Buhari is not preparing to stand elections.”

The PDP also said that Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, party have failed to constitute a campaign council because they are banking on rigging the election with the help of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

But Mr. Shehu, angered by PDP’s allegations, asked the party to mind its business. Mr. Shehu also urged the PDP to concentrate more on, according to him, it’s “insubstantial campaigns” instead of focusing on his principal and the APC’s campaign issues.

According to him, “Mind your business and concentrate more on your insubstantial campaigns.”

But Pastor Omokri was quick to remind Mr. Shehu that he remained PDP’s business because, according to Omokri, the PDP made him what he is today.

Pastor Omokri also alleged that the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar who was the former Vice President of Nigeria, fed him and his family for 16 years. Omokri said Garba Shehu was an aide under the PDP administration and as such, he remains the business of the PDP.

The pastor also said that since Mr. Shehu remains the business of the PDP, then it passes that the PDP is minding it’s own business.

Pastor Omokri tweeted thus: “The @OfficialPDPNig gave birth to you politically. You were our member for over a decade. You served as SA Media in a PDP administration. @Atiku fed you and your family for 16 years. You ARE our business. So we are minding our business.”