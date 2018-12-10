Proscribe killer herdsmen as terrorist group, Bishops tells Buhari

By Perez Brisibe

PATANI – ANGLICAN Bishops in the country have lamented the spate of attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen in the country, with a charge to President Muhammad Buhari to proscribe the armed herders as a terrorist group.

The Bishops made their position known in a communiqué signed by Revd. Edafe B. Emamezi, Bishop, Diocese of Western Izon at the end of the first session of the 4th synod of the Diocese of Western Izon (Anglican Communion) held at St. Peter’s Church Bomadi, Delta State.

The clergies also tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to ensure it leaves up to expectation by conducting a free, fair and credible election during the 2019 general elections.

They said: “Synod notes with dismay that while the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB has been proscribed as a terrorist group and been hunted down by the security outfit along with the Niger Delta militants, the killer herdsmen and their sponsors have been allowed free access to unleash terror killing many Nigerians in the process.

“Synod therefore calls on those concerned to balance the equation by also proscribing the killer herdsmen as a terrorist group.

“We also appreciate with gratitude the government’s fight against corruption but cautions that the approach in dealing with the menace should not be selective as it has been observed in some cases and also the rule of law should be followed.”