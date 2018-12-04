Popular musician, Small Doctor, 3 others in police trouble for possession of firearm

By Esther Onyegbula & Suliat Elemosho

AFRO pop artiste, Adekunle Temitope, popularly called Small Doctor, and three others were yesterday arrested by police operatives for threatening to shoot a traffic policeman.

It was gathered that the musician before now had a case at the Lagos State Crime Investigation and Intelligence Department for shooting at his Agege show where he injured four persons.

The state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who confirmed the arrest, said the musician had, last week, fired some shots with a pump action rifle during a show at Agege area of Lagos, injuring four persons.

He said: “ You would have thought the incident would wisen him up but surprisingly today, I got a situation report from traffic monitors at Oshodi expressway alleging that four unknown gunmen in green unregistered SUV brought out a weapon and threatened to shoot the policemen.

“Fortunately, the DPO and other policemen at Shogunle intercepted the suspects and arrested them.

“When they were brought here it was discovered that one of them was the same Adekunle Temitope aka Small Doctor with three others and they were arrested with a functional rifle, a cartridge and some personal items.

He added “I am concerned as one will expect that a popular musician like him would be a role model but his character of gangsterism is nothing to emulate.” he said.

The CP further urged celebrities to stop involving themselves in gangsterism and conflicts that do not portray them well.

“You will recall that the Inspector General of Police, I-G Ibrahim Idris has a window period for submission of all firearms as all licenses had been cancelled and all approvals suspended.

“I have directed that the case be properly investigated and they will be charged for threatening violence on policemen and being in possession of firearms,” he said.

Previous offence

According to the commissioner, ‘Small Doctor’ had earlier been involved in a similar offence and is currently under investigation for firing live ammunition at the Agege stadium after a show on November 27.

He said: “Adekunle Temitope, a.k.a. ‘Small Doctor’, was arrested and taken to the state CID for questioning. He was alleged to have fired a gun; the pellets from the gun injured four people who were rushed to the hospital.”