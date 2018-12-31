Poor visibility, dusty weather conditions on Jan.1 – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says there will be dry and dust hazy weather conditions with reduced visibility over most parts of the country and misty morning over the coastal areas on Jan. 1.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Monday in Abuja predicted that due to dust and hazy conditions visibility range would be poor over the central parts of the country throughout the forecast period.

It added that the region would experience day and night temperatures of between 29 to 36 and 12 to 23 degrees Celsius.

The agency further predicted that visibility would also be poor in the northern states while day and night temperatures of 27 to 34 and 11 to 18 degrees Celsius would be experienced.

According to NiMet, visibility in the southern part of the country will be poor over the inland cities during the forecast period with early morning mist and fog over the coastal cities.

“Dry and dusty atmosphere is expected over the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet also predicted. (NAN)