Photos : Nollywood meets Buhari at Together Nigeria event

On 6:34 pmIn News, Photos

Some prominent Nigerian celebrities on Wednesday pledged their support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari at an event organised by the Buhari Support Organization tagged “Together Nigeria”, aimed at galvanising support for the re-election of President Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a handshake with Nollywood Actor, Chinedu Ikedieze (a.k.a Aki) during a meeting of the president with Buhari Support Organisation at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (13/12/18) Night. With them are: Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari; Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State; Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and others.
President Muhammadu Buhari (M); Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari; Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State; Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun; Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; and some Nollywood Actors and Actresses during a meeting of the president with Buhari Support Organisation at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday Night (13/12/18)
President Muhammadu Buhari in a chat with the Traditional Ruler of Mmaku, Enugu State, Igwe Maduabuchi Nevobasi and Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, during a meeting of the president with Buhari Support Organisation at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (13/12/18) Night. With them is the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.
From left: Mr. Yinka Quadr, Nollywood Actor, Mr. Jide Kosoko, Nollywood Actor, A Nollywood Actor, Alh. Adebayo Salami[Oga Bello] Nollywood Actor, Alh. Wasiu Ayinde, Fuji Musician and Mr. Muka Ray-Eyiwunmi, Nollywood Actor, during the President Buhari attends the Together Nigeria Event organised by the Buhari Support Organisation in Abuja on 12th Dec 2018
President Buhari in a group photo with some Nollywood Actors and Celebrities as he attends the Together Nigeria Event organised by the Buhari Support Organisation in Abuja on 12th Dec 2018
President Buhari in a group photo with some Musicians and Entertainers as he attends the Together Nigeria Event organised by the Buhari Support Organisation in Abuja on 12th Dec 2018
President Buhari with Governor Al-Makura Tanko of Nasarawa State, Special Adviser Media Femi Adesina and HRH Igwe Maduabuchi Nevobasi Igwe Omeluenyi 1 of Aguneese, Ezeani III of Mmaku as he attends the Together Nigeria Event organised by the Buhari Support Organisation in Abuja on 12th Dec 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari’s remark at the launch of Together Nigeria Event wednesday 12th december, 2018

PROTOCOLS:

It is with great pleasure that I welcome all of you to this memorable event.

2. Let me first congratulate and thank the organizers of this event for putting this together in a very special way. I feel happy to see people from different backgrounds coming together for a common cause such as this. I am particularly happy to be here face to face with some of our celebrities whom I only see on television.

3. Tonight’s event once again reminds me of our political struggles over the years and the support I enjoyed from many support structures such as The Buhari Organization (TBO) and Buhari Support Organization (BSO). I am happy that today we are not only celebrating our election victory but our numerous land mark achievements.

4. I have listened and I acknowledge with delight the story of Buhari Support Organization (BSO) past, present and future from previous speakers. In particular, I commend the plan to reorganize and reposition the organization towards the forth coming election and beyond. This has once again given me further encouragement, hope and optimism in our political journey.

5. At this point, I would like to acknowledge the over whelming support I enjoyed from individuals and organizations across the country over the years. I say thank you to all those who contributed to our successes in one way or the other.

6. Some of you, individuals and organizations, may be feeling disappointed because we have not been able to please everyone. I would like to assure you that this time hard work and loyalty will be rewarded adequately.

7. Finally, I wish to thank the TOGETHER NIGERIA Group for educating the world about our good work and achievements. I will like to also thank our celebrities for projecting the image of Nigeria globally and for your contributions to the development of our entertainment industries.

8. To our teeming supporters across the country and beyond I say thank you for your continuing and unrelenting support.

9. I wish all of you present here safe journey back to your various destinations.

God Bless Nigeria


