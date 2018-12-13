Photos : Nollywood meets Buhari at Together Nigeria event

Some prominent Nigerian celebrities on Wednesday pledged their support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari at an event organised by the Buhari Support Organization tagged “Together Nigeria”, aimed at galvanising support for the re-election of President Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s remark at the launch of Together Nigeria Event wednesday 12th december, 2018

PROTOCOLS:

It is with great pleasure that I welcome all of you to this memorable event.

2. Let me first congratulate and thank the organizers of this event for putting this together in a very special way. I feel happy to see people from different backgrounds coming together for a common cause such as this. I am particularly happy to be here face to face with some of our celebrities whom I only see on television.

3. Tonight’s event once again reminds me of our political struggles over the years and the support I enjoyed from many support structures such as The Buhari Organization (TBO) and Buhari Support Organization (BSO). I am happy that today we are not only celebrating our election victory but our numerous land mark achievements.

4. I have listened and I acknowledge with delight the story of Buhari Support Organization (BSO) past, present and future from previous speakers. In particular, I commend the plan to reorganize and reposition the organization towards the forth coming election and beyond. This has once again given me further encouragement, hope and optimism in our political journey.

5. At this point, I would like to acknowledge the over whelming support I enjoyed from individuals and organizations across the country over the years. I say thank you to all those who contributed to our successes in one way or the other.

6. Some of you, individuals and organizations, may be feeling disappointed because we have not been able to please everyone. I would like to assure you that this time hard work and loyalty will be rewarded adequately.

7. Finally, I wish to thank the TOGETHER NIGERIA Group for educating the world about our good work and achievements. I will like to also thank our celebrities for projecting the image of Nigeria globally and for your contributions to the development of our entertainment industries.

8. To our teeming supporters across the country and beyond I say thank you for your continuing and unrelenting support.

9. I wish all of you present here safe journey back to your various destinations.

God Bless Nigeria