Oyetola presents 152.7bn budget for 2019

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola yesterday presented the state’s budget for 2019 fiscal year of N152, 756, 088, 830.00 to the state house of assembly for consideration and approval.

The budget Christian “Budget of Hope” has recurrent N15,870,175,600.00 10.39 while N91,957,496,420.00 65.43 capital expenditure.

Presenting the budget before the house, Governor Oyetola described the 2019 budget as a unique one because it is drawn from a carefully-crafted Development Document.

Oyetola vowed that the budget will be objectively and faithfully implemented, appealing to the people of the state

continue to cooperate with his government in the arduous task of transforming the State into a State of pride.

He said: “ this Budget is a product of the collective inputs of broad-based stakeholders, strategic thinking and world-class ideas on economic renewal and re-engineering.

“By its content and strategy, it is home-based, people-owned and 21st-Century-thinking propelled. By this strategy, the people have spoken and given direction on the way forward. This Budget of Hope is, therefore, a product of people’s hope. We shall put all measures in place to give life to the hope they expect.”

“It is important to state that all the programmes and projects outlined and discussed in this presentation cannot be achieved by Government alone. I therefore seek the collaboration of the private sector, Development Partners, NGOs, Civil Society Organizations, among others, for better and effective implementation of this Budget. “

“Our activities will be guided by the highest regard for the people. I, therefore, implore all the good people of the State of Osun to pray for the success of our administration in 2019.”

“Finally, I wish to appeal to our dear Honourable Members of the House of Assembly to give, as usual, speedy consideration to the Budget proposal so that its implementation can commence early enough in the new fiscal year.”

“We are determined to set the State of Osun on the path of real and time-tasted growth through unprecedented investment in the core sectors – agriculture, mining, tourism, commerce and industry, infrastructure, education, health and technology – to sustainably drive our economy.”