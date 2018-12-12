Okorocha to create 126 new autonomous communities

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Fears have been expressed that the Rochas Okorocha administration is poised to create no fewer than 126 new autonomous communities before the 2019 general elections.

A royal father from Orlu senatorial zone, who spoke to Vanguard yesterday, on strict grounds of anonymity, disclosed that the governor has already started making contacts with the communities seeking autonomous status from the existing ones.

He further revealed that “the proposed new autonomous communities are part of the administration’s gimmicks to win the hearts of Imo people, ahead of the 2019 general elections, in favour of his son in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu”.

It was further alleged that government has already given a firm promise to the protagonists of the new autonomous communities that they would only be created if they support the Uche Nwosu gubernatorial project.

“This is sheer bait for the 2019 governorship election. We have also been told that their achieving the goal is dependent on the level of support the communities give to Uche Nwosu”, the royal father said.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Patrick Chidi Nze, said he was not aware of the alleged plan, pointing out however, that “government is legally empowered to create autonomous communities when the need arises.”